Austin Regional Clinic now enrolling kids 12-17 in COVID-19 vaccine trials

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Medical Research Department of Austin Regional Clinic is actively looking to enroll juvenile patients to participate in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.

Children aged 12 to 17 will be selected for the series consisting of two shots and several months of follow up. According to ARC, Pfizer is the first COVID-19 vaccine trial to include children.

Participants will be compensated for their time and contributions to the study.

“Making sure we study the vaccine among all populations who will need to use it is a top priority. The virus is not going away anytime soon and developing a vaccine that is safe for all people of all ages is the most promising path to save lives and help us reconnect with our friends and family and return to the activities we all enjoy,” said Dr. Gretchen Crook, the principal investigator for ARC Clinical Research.

To enroll your child in the COVID-19 vaccine trials, you can go to ARCclinicalresearch.com and click the request to participate button or call (512) 225-5931.

The Austin Regional Clinic has already enrolled more than 200 adult patients for the trial.