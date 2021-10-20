Austin Public Health working with schools, parents to gauge demand for COVID-19 vaccine for young kids

In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo, 9, looks up to her mom, Dr. Susanna Naggie, as she gets the first of two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during a clinical trial for children at Duke Health in Durham, N.C. In the U.S. and abroad, researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids, to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age. (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In just a matter of weeks, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be approved for children between 5 and 11 years old. When that happens, the White House says it’s ready.

Officials tell parents their children will be able to get the shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacies and possibly even their school.

Austin Public Health told KXAN it sent a message this week to superintendents of school districts in the area, as well as other public charter and private schools, asking to share a survey with parents and caregivers of kids in that age group in anticipation of the new pediatric vaccination guidelines coming soon.

Goals of the survey include:

Get a sense of the demand for the vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds

Find out where parents and caregivers would like their child to receive the vaccine

Learn what concerns and questions parents and caregivers have about the vaccine for kids

The Del Valle Independent School District was one district that got the survey. A spokesperson says parents can fill it out voluntarily, and the results will go directly to APH.

DVISD says it is partnering with Travis County and the University of Texas at Austin’s Children’s Wellness Center to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all students 5 to 11 years old when they are approved and available.

The district has already started to prepare for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in all elementary and middle schools. Those clinics will be staffed with CWC and DVISD staff.

The district is finalizing consent forms to send out to all families at the end of the month.

Once the district hears if the vaccine is approved for this age group, dates for the clinics will be communicated to DVISD families.