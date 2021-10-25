Austin Public Health wants community feedback on its vaccination processes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health wants to hear from you as it prepares a plan to give out vaccines for children and continue administering booster shots as well as regular doses.

“This response must be planned for the community, but the community and your insights will shape how we continue to provide vaccine,” said Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes.

The first of two virtual community public input meetings was held Monday night in several languages.

The second meeting will be held Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Learn how to sign up on Zoom for Saturday’s session online here.

So far, APH has provided more than 345,000 shots in our community. More than 72% of eligible people in Travis County are fully vaccinated.