Austin Public Health urges seniors, high-risk groups to sign up for in-home COVID-19 test

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lois Goodman and her husband have been searching for a COVID-19 test.

“I have asthma, and I’m diabetic, which makes me feel vulnerable. So, I just want to be tested to make sure,” she said. “It’s just been a bit frustrating trying to find a test.”

They live in a retirement community in west Austin that offers “continuing care” — from independent living apartments to skilled nursing and memory care.

Governor Greg Abbott ordered Texas nursing homes to test their residents at least once, and many homes have provided more continuous testing for this high-risk group. Meanwhile, testing is not required in independent living communities.

“When I asked I was told they don’t test residents in independent living,” she explained, adding that she was considering going to a public testing site or to a doctor.

This week, Austin Public Health began encouraging vulnerable people who don’t feel comfortable leaving the house or people without access to transportation to take advantage of their free, in-home testing initiative.

“Just call 311. Our folks will get them taken care of, and we have an individual that will come to their home and provide that testing at home,” Stephanie Hayden said.

Goodman set up an appointment through APH, and KXAN followed along through the testing process.

