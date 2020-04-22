Austin health leaders address COVID-19 nursing home orders at 10 a.m., amid public transparency concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health Interim Authority Dr. Mark Escott will give details on updated control orders for nursing homes, assisted living and other long-term care facilities at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Dr. Escott’s media briefing comes following his charge to facilities to increase signage, hand sanitizing stations, issue temperature checks to employees, limit visitors, require surgical masks or face coverings and other mandates.

Dr. Escott will discuss how the measures will help enhance protections against the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable populations.

KXAN’s Avery Travis reported Monday the death of an employee at West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation, and the coverage prompted Texas Congressman Lloyd Doggett and other lawmakers to send a letter to health officials calling on nursing homes to provide more data on COVID-19 patients.

