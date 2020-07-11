Austin Public Health survey for Hispanics on city’s response to COVID-19 launches without Spanish option

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Hispanic community is expressing more frustrations over the city’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Right now, the virus is disproportionately affecting people who identify as Hispanic in Travis County.

The city has been working to develop strategies to help slow the spread in these communities.

But leaders say the survey the city put out this week to get feedback was entirely in English — there was no Spanish option.

KXAN has reached out to Austin Public Health to see if they had a Spanish version available but hasn’t heard back yet.

The deadline to weigh-in is July 15.