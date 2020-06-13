Austin Public Health reschedules communities of color coronavirus event due to high level of interest

Austin Public Health hosts Latinx Community Forum about the impact of the coronavirus on the Hispanic Community. (Facebook: Austin Public Health)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Heath announced a new date Saturday for a conversation meant to engage communities of color on how to protect the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

The updated Facebook live event, originally planned for Saturday June 13, said it would be moved due to “the level of interest and the number of communities wanting to get involved.”

“We have heard from and are excited that a lot of communities wish to participate,” the post said in part. “We respect the amount of time needed to inform and mobilize interested people who wish participate, bridge gaps in digital access and meet language needs.”

Austin Public Health did still host their Latinx Community Forum Saturday, which was a conversation in Spanish about the impact of the virus on the Hispanic community.

Austin-Travis County data provided by Austin Public Health shows COVID-19 affects communities of color more heavily. The hospitalization rate from March to April was:

12% for White Non-Hispanic individuals,

17% for Latinx individuals, and

18% for African American individuals.

The COVID-19 fatality rate for the county is:

1.9% for White Non-Hispanic individuals,

1.6% for Latinx individuals, and

5.4% for African-American individuals

Because of what that information shows, officials have sought to bridge that gap with the community.

Officials also gave out resource information and sought input from participants about how they could make improvements on Saturday.

The next virtual conversation will be held on July 11 at 10 a.m. Go here to register.