Austin Public Health releases map of COVID-19 testing locations in and around Austin

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Screenshot of Austin Public Health’s COVID-19 testing site map

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health released a map of testing site locations as more sites come online, the city said Tuesday.

The maps shows both stationary and mobile test sites in Austin and the surrounding area. The map also includes operating hours and which lab the company uses to process the tests, the city says.

The map also includes APH-operated sites and it shows other testing options for people with insurance or a primary care provider. APH encourages people with insurance to use other testing sites so the APH-operated sites can “be the safety net” for people who don’t have insurance or an established primary care provider.

Under the CARES Act and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, people with insurance shouldn’t be charged for the standard PCR COVID-19 test, the city says, but they should contact their doctor and insurance provider to figure out where to get the test done.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss