Austin Public Health prepares to start doling out COVID-19 vaccines next month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With news Wednesday that pharmaceutical company Pfizer plans to seek Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA soon to begin distributing its COVID-19 vaccine, Austin Public Health’s Vaccine Distribution Coalition is preparing to dole out vaccinations in the coming weeks.

The coalition is made up of stakeholders from Austin Public Health, local hospital systems and others. The group is currently determining how it will administer the first phase of vaccinations.

APH plans to start administering vaccines to critical workers in health care, along with staff and clients of long-term living facilities in December. Phase one of vaccine distribution in Austin will likely take place through January, according to APH Interim Assistant Director Cassandra DeLeon.

Once more vaccinations become available, APH projects the general public will be able to receive the shots in phase two, between April and the summer months.

DeLeon says the coalition is still working out details of where vaccinations will be administered and how the county will target and communicate with the first to receive them. Following up with vaccine recipients to ensure they go through with their booster shots will be an important part of the process.

