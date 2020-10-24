Austin Public Health prepares for COVID-19 vaccine with ‘distribution coalition’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is preparing for a COVID-19 vaccine by launching a distribution coalition.

The coalition includes local health care and community partners that will help APH with a distribution plan once a vaccine is available, according to the City of Austin.

This strategy was recommended by the federal government to successfully and rapidly deploy vaccines, the city said.

“Slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County has been a community effort since the beginning,” APH Director Stephanie Hayden said in a press release. “Planning for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine will once again require many stakeholders and a community effort to be successful.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance on vaccine planning and implementation. Public health leaders are expecting vaccine supplies to be limited in the beginning, so high-risk populations and frontline workers will need to be prioritized first, the city explained.

The first few coalition meetings will focus on identifying these populations as well as distribution channels, vaccine storage and community outreach, the city said.

For more information on the COVID-19 response in the City of Austin, you can visit this website.