Austin Public Health opens up more COVID-19 first dose appointments Wednesday evening

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is allowing people to sign up for first-dose vaccine appointments Wednesday evening, it announced in a release. These appointments will be for Thursday.

Typically, APH only allows people to sign up for appointments twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. However, it said it has an excess of time slots available and is working to fill those slots up. To do so, it needed to allow people to sign up for vaccines Wednesday.

People who are pre-registered through APH and are in either Phase 1A or 1B can log in and be added to the scheduling queue.

That now includes teachers, school staff and childcare providers.

APH asks people not try to sign up for a second dose Wednesday night. It is still scheduling those manually through phone or email.

“If you are awaiting a second dose from APH, you can log-in to your account at covid19.austintexas.gov and click “View Appointments and Test Results” to ensure your first dose is marked as “Completed.” If you do not see it marked as “Completed,” please complete this form,” APH said.

Anyone who has already received a first dose more than 42 days ago and has not received a second dose appointment can walk up to a vaccine site, show their vaccine card and get their second dose.