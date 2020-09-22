Austin Public Health opens new neighborhood South Austin testing site for COVID-19

COVID-19 tracking data for Travis County as of Monday (Austin Public Health)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Public Health Department added a new neighborhood COVID-19 testing site for the 78741 zip code in south Austin, according to a Wednesday press release.

The test site will be located at the former Montopolis Neighborhood Center on 1416 Montopolis Drive. Austin Public Health doesn’t require individuals to arrive in vehicles but slots may be limited if they don’t make an appointment.

There are over 800 active COVID-19 cases and have been over 400 COVID-19-related deaths in Travis County as of Monday, according to Austin Public Health.

“The 78741 zip code is among the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County, and Austin Public Health continues to work to reduce disparities in health outcomes for our community,” said Austin Public Health director Stephanie Hayden. “This testing site is another opportunity to reach people where they are and to ensure we are making testing available for all community members.”

The test site will operate during the following days and hours:

Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Turnaround time for test results has dropped to two days on average as demand for testing has decreased, according to the press release.