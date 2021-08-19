Austin Public Health now offering 3rd COVID-19 dose to those with compromised immune systems

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is offering a third dose of select COVID-19 vaccines to those who are “moderately to severely” immunocompromised, Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced Thursday.

This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the extra dose for those with weakened immune systems just one week ago.

Only Moderna and Pfizer recipients are eligible for a third dose at this time. Adler said APH is offering the booster shots at its vaccination locations, which are listed online.

You can either schedule an appointment over the phone with APH by calling 311 or (512) 974-2000, or go to one of the walkup, no appointment-needed locations.

Outside of these no appointment-needed locations, additional pop-up vaccination clinics for APH and Travis County will be listed online here.

In addition to APH, Walgreens, CVS and H-E-B are among other providers in the Austin area currently giving out booster shots to the immunocompromised.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced booster shots will open up to all Americans who got either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine starting Sept. 20. The CDC is recommending people get their third dose eight months after their second dose.

This means those vaccinated earliest in the initial rollout, including health care providers and nursing home residents, will be first in line for the booster, according to the centers.

For Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients, the CDC is waiting on more data to be released before a plan for booster shots can be made.

APH said Wednesday it is preparing for the large rollout of booster shots in about a month and looking for possible locations for mass vaccination clinics.

APH leaders are also working with their technology team to ensure their online system can properly categorize new and returning patients looking to get their booster shot.