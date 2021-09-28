Austin Public Health now giving Pfizer booster shots to CDC suggested groups

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident both seniors and other vulnerable Americans seeking booster shots and parents anticipating approval of initial shots for young children will have easy access. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pfizer booster shots are now being given at Austin Public Health clinics, Dr. Adrienne Sturrup, the interim director of Austin Public Health, said Tuesday morning during a joint meeting with Austin City Council and Travis County Commissioners Court.

It comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light for Pfizer booster shots to be given to some people.

Here’s who is now eligible to receive a booster shot right now according to the CDC:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine atleast 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks

“There are no booster recommendations for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, only for those who have received the Pfizer vaccine,” Sturrup said.

Most of the doses given by APH earlier this year were Moderna doses, she said.

Sturrup also shared progress on APH building a vaccine strategy to bring before the public, as directed by Austin City Council. That plan will detail a renewed focus on linguistically and culturally appropriate messaging for people in communities that are underrepresented and having trusted sources at the neighborhood level, she said.

They’re also working on IT infrastructure after some people had issues signing up for a vaccine appointment earlier this year.

While the initial vaccine rollout in Austin-Travis County was bumpy, health leaders have said the rollout of booster operations will go differently because there is much more vaccine available and more providers are able to give shots.

APH is still focused on getting people vaccinated with their first and second dose, especially communities of color who have lagged behind. Just under half of people who are Hispanic/Latino in Austin-Travis County are fully vaccinated. Only 35% of people who are Black/African American are fully vaccinated locally.

To get your booster shot you will need to bring your CDC vaccine card. The vaccine is free and you do not need health insurance.

You can find vaccine sites through Austin Public Health on their vaccine website. Here are other places to get a booster shot in Austin-Travis County.