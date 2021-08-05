LIVE: Austin Public Health leaders to update community on Stage 5 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health officials are discussing the changes they are making to the COVID-19 risk-based guidelines Thursday.

Although Austin-Travis County has been at the threshold for Stage 5 guidelines for days, APH has yet to officially announce the shift since they have been altering them.

For people who are vaccinated and are high-risk, the new recommendations will likely include avoiding large gatherings where masks are not required, Dr. Desmar Walkes, the local health authority, said earlier this week.

For people who are unvaccinated, the recommendations will likely include masking and making only essential trips outside of the home.

The area hit the threshold for Stage 5 on July 30 after reaching a seven-day average of 50 new hospital admissions. The average has since gone up to 67 with 91 hospitalizations reported Wednesday. The area’s positivity rate is at 14.5%, data from the Austin-Travis County COVID-19 dashboard says.

