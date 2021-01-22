LIVE: Austin Public Health leaders answer questions on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health officials will address the media Friday morning, answering questions about local hospitalization rates, the vaccine rollout progress and other COVID-19 related topics.

At 11:15 a.m. KXAN will be livestreaming the Q&A featuring Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard, APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette and Interim APH Assistant Director, Disease Prevention Health Promotion Division Cassandra DeLeon.

As of Friday, Austin-Travis County has had 63,751 cases, with 5,920 of them being active. There have been 623 deaths. Austin Public says it’s vaccinated 3,500 people out of the 12,000 doses it received this week.

KXAN Reporter Alex Caprariello will be live-tweeting updates, which you can find below. App users, tap here to see the updates.