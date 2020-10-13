Austin Public Health launches hotline for COVID-19 services

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Public Health department has launched a hotline for high-risk workers who need assistance due to the coronavirus, according to a Tuesday press release.
The hotline will provide information and referral services such legal case management, applying for unemployment and one-time financial assistance, according to APH. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in any language until mid-December.
“We are proud to work as a community to launch this hotline that will provide a variety of services for high-risk workers in our community,” said public health director Stephanie Hayden in the press release. “It is an important step to assisting our vulnerable community members in a way that is helpful to them. We worked with many partners and agencies to figure out the best way to set up this service in a manner that is most useful and convenient for those who need it.”
APH defines high-risk workers as workers who fit the following conditions:
- Is over 65 years of age
- Lives in a household with a resident over 65 years of age
- Has a health condition
- Is unable to work from home
- Has an income below 200% of the federal poverty level
- Is Black or Hispanic/Latinx
- Has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and has not recovered or is still within the 14-day quarantine
There have been nearly 800,000 confirmed cases of and over 16,000 deaths in Texas due to COVID-19 infection as of Monday.