Austin Public Health hosting meeting to discuss COVID-19 concerns among communities of color

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is hosting a virtual forum Saturday in response to data that shows COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting communities of color.

“Together Against COVID-19: A Multilingual Conversation” will take place between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Click here to register.

Speakers will discuss how officials can help to improve health outcomes among vulnerable populations.

Data from March and April in Austin and Travis County showed that the COVID-19 hospitalization rate was 18% for African Americans and 17% for Latinos and Latinas, compared to just 12% for white, non-Hispanic people.

The COVID-19 fatality rate during that time was 5.4% for African Americans. It was just 1.9% for white, non-Hispanic people and 1.6% for Latinos and Latinas.