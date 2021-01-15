Austin Public Health has distributed more than half of its 12,000 vaccine doses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a rocky start to Austin Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout this week, people reported things are moving a lot smoother and wait times are down Friday.

APH is currently using two locations to distribute vaccines. At 12:45 p.m. Friday, the health agency reported on social media wait times were about 30 minutes to an hour.

KXAN viewers also said Friday there were more efficient lines, and that the process was “organized” and “professional.” Another viewer called APH a “fantastic organization” and said the process had an “amazing flow.”

The agency is trying to distribute all 12,000 of its current doses by Saturday. By the end of the day Thursday, APH reported administering 7,016 doses.

APH has also been able to give more vaccines now than it was at the beginning of the week. The agency said it’s planning to split the nearly 5,000 doses left between Friday and Saturday.

APH reported all appointments for this week are filled, but people can still pre-register online to have their name on file for when appointments do reopen. The agency also explained that if anyone sees a screen asking them to sign up for the vaccine but showed nothing available, it means there were no appointments left, but they have been successfully pre-registered and do not need to do anything else.

Long lines, tech issues this week

On Thursday, those who were able to schedule an appointment for a shot were notified by APH they should show up during a five-hour window instead. The agency clarified this was due to an overscheduling issue, but long lines were still seen wrapping around buildings.

APH also dealt with technical issues Thursday, saying too many people were crashing its online pre-registration system and overscheduling was occurring. Health officials reminded Austinites to be patient, as their teams worked around the clock to fix the problems.

Lastly, APH had problems with those not in priority groups jumping in line to get vaccinated. The agency disclosed it gave shots to some people not in Phase 1A or 1B who had been waiting in line out of “common courtesy.” Leaders said this wouldn’t happen again, and proof of appointment will be needed moving forward.

Reporter Tahera Rahman will have an update on this story on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m.