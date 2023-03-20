AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is upping its incentive for Travis County residents to get their COVID vaccinations, the health authority announced Monday.

Travis County residents can get $50 Visa gift cards in exchange for getting any COVID-19 vaccine dose, including first, second and booster shots. Visa gift cards can be used anywhere they are accepted.

APH said it previously gave gift cards to people who get their first and second doses, but the COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Program is expanding to people getting booster doses.

The health department said there is a decrease in COVID-19 vaccine demand and that vaccine rates are static in low-income communities and Travis County areas with limited clinic access.

APH said about 38% of Austin-Travis County residents have received an additional dose after the primary series. Also, 59.6% of Black residents, 39.6% of Hispanic residents and 37.4% of White residents are unvaccinated.

“With the Public Health Emergency set to end in May, the availability of free COVID-19 vaccines will likely drop,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County Health Authority director, said in a release.

APH’s upcoming vaccine events are listed online. People can also visit vaccines.gov to see nearby vaccine locations.