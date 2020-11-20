Austin Public Health extends hours at some free COVID-19 test sites

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Friday, Austin Public Health said it has extended hours at a few free COVID-19 neighborhood test sites on select days.

Sites that previously ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will now be open one hour earlier from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. APH said staff have gotten faster with setting up the sites, which have allowed the sites to be open for the extra hour without more work from personnel.

These testing sites’ hours will be changed to the new times on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays:

Little Walnut Creek

Givens

Southeast Library

The Montopolis testing site hours will be changed on Tuesdays. The below graphic from APH breaks down the site times.

(Courtesy: Austin Public Health)

For APH neighborhood testing sites, people are not required to arrive at the site in a car. There are a limited number of slots available for those without an appointment, so APH encourages people to sign up for an appointment to limit wait times.

To look at all the COVID-19 testing site schedules in Austin and Travis County, you can find them online.