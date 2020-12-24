Austin Public Health COVID-19 testing sites closed for Christmas starting Thursday, other sites open

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health said its neighborhood COVID-19 testing sites are closed Thursday and Friday due to Christmas but will reopen Saturday, according to a schedule on its website.

The downtown Pflugerville test site is also closed Thursday and Friday, APH says.

If someone needs to get tested for COVID-19 Thursday, they have options. Tarrytown Pharmacy has appointments available for Thursday, and those can be booked through the pharmacy’s website.

Unlike the tests done through Austin Public Health, there is an upfront charge involved with the tests at the pharmacy, starting at $130.

CommUnity Care clinics are open for testing Thursday, but not the drive-thru centers. CommUnity Care has a hotline set up to answer questions regarding COVID-19 testing at 512-978-8775.

Texas MedClinic sites are open until 11 p.m., according to its website.