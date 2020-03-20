Austin Public Health confirms evidence of coronavirus community spread in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health confirmed Thursday there is evidence of community spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Travis County.

Community spread means health officials can’t track down where a case came from, meaning they can’t link it to another person or place.

Travis County announced Thursday it had 41 cases of COVID-19 in the county, compared to 23 the day before. APH spokeswoman Jennifer Samp said while a majority of cases are travel-related, she could confirm initial reports show evidence of community spread in Travis County, but says APH is still investigating.

“We’ve already been preparing for this,” Samp said. “We’re in mitigation mode right now. We’re trying to slow the spread.”

On Tuesday, APH told residents they should “act as if” the county had entered Phase 5 of its five-phase plan to coordinate COVID-19 response.