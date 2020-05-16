Austin Public Health announces changes to online COVID-19 case tracker dashboard

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin and Travis County COVID-19 case tracker dashboard will undergo changes Sunday in an effort to provide further comprehensive data to the public, Austin Public Health officials announced on Saturday.

The new dashboard design will include more information to give the community a better idea about where Austin-Travis County currently stands with the virus, according to a press release.

Health authorities have been working with IT to include demographic data about confirmed cases, hospitalizations and the county’s coronavirus deaths.

Case counts, the total number of deaths and hospitalization numbers will be updated daily, while hospitalization and death demographics will be updated weekly.

Here’s a full list of what the updated dashboard will include:

A breakdown of COVID-19 symptom onset in comparison to local policy implementations

The number of confirmed cases and deaths reported each day since the first reported case on March 13 and well as the first symptom onset date on March 2

Updates to visuals on the site that represent the progression on cases and hospitalizations since the first reported case

More clarification and context on information already provided on the dashboard

Once the changes are done, the public will see buttons on the Austin-Travis County COVID-19 website for desktop and mobile versions of the dashboard.

The county’s dashboard will be shut down throughout the day on Sunday, May 17, but work is expected to be complete by 6 p.m.