Austin Public Health 10 a.m. briefing to cover newly-released risk chart

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health will hold a briefing at 10 a.m. Thursday to explain a chart of newly-released COVID-19 risk guidelines.

The chart is to help people understand the stages of risk and what they can do to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s the chart APH has released, and it details what people should do in the certain stages of risk.

COVID-19 risk chart from APH

Currently, the area is in the yellow Stage 3 zone, which means people should maintain social distancing and wear face coverings and only healthy, low-risk people should travel anywhere.

