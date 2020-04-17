Austin police officer, infected with COVID-19, shares story of recovery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An officer with the Austin Police Department who was infected with COVID-19 will share his story of recovery.

The officer returns to duty Friday, according to a news release from APD, after he recovered from the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Austin Police announced last month two employees, one sworn officer and one civilian employee, tested positive for the disease. It has not had any more cases since then.

The officer will speak with reporters about his personal experience with the virus at a drive-thru barbecue lunch provided to officers by the Austin Police Association and Cops for Charities, the group’s charitable arm that supports officers.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., hear the officer’s story and the impact it had on the rest of the department.