Austin Police Department says employee tested positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An employee of the Austin Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Police Chief Brian Manley.

Manley says the department is not yet releasing whether that person is an officer or civilian, or which department he or she works in. Manley says APD is working to notify anyone who came into contact with the employee and may have been exposed to the virus. The employee is currently under quarantine at home.

Manley says police officers with symptoms have been utilizing a testing site set up for first responders. APD plans to release the number of its employees currently quarantining soon.