Austin Police Department says employee tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Citizen Police Academy offers a behind the scenes look at APD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An employee of the Austin Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Police Chief Brian Manley.

Manley says the department is not yet releasing whether that person is an officer or civilian, or which department he or she works in. Manley says APD is working to notify anyone who came into contact with the employee and may have been exposed to the virus. The employee is currently under quarantine at home.

Manley says police officers with symptoms have been utilizing a testing site set up for first responders. APD plans to release the number of its employees currently quarantining soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss