Austin Police Association hosts COVID-19 vaccine, testing event for officers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Association held a COVID-19 vaccine and testing event Saturday for its officers and the community.

This is after two officers from the Austin Police Department died due to COVID-19 and the department announced changes to reduce officer contact with the public.

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday said officers and their families were encouraged to attend the event, while they also opened it up to the community.

“I went to a funeral yesterday with one of our officers who passed away from COVID-19 and another one next week, so this is serious,” said Casaday.

He added that he hopes the event will help contribute to slowing the spread of the virus across the city.

The clinic will continue on Sunday at the association’s headquarters at 5817 Wilcab Road.