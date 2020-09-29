Austin pieces together additional $15M, hopes to save music venues, legacy businesses, child care

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City of Austin staff say they have found an additional $15 million of COVID-19 relief dollars for three sectors deemed vital in the city: music venues, legacy businesses, and childcare providers.

City staff is proposing the council create a $5 million Austin Music Venue Preservation Fund, a $5 million Austin Legacy Business Relief Grant, and a $5 million Childcare provider relief grant. This effort is being referred to as Save Austin’s Vital Economic Sectors (SAVES).

According to the presentation from city staff, the legacy business relief grant could go toward live music venues, restaurants and arts organizations pay expenses as a result of COVID-19. The childcare provider relief fund would be available to both in-home and center-based childcare providers pay expenses as a result of COVID-19.

The city says the $15 million dollars would come from:

$6 million from Human Capital Management System – switching from a pre-payment to a pay-as-you-go model

$4.8 million from the Pay for Success Reserve Fund – switching from prepayment to pay-as-you-go funding model

$3.7 million from temporary use of right-of-way fees – using revenue transfer offset by a 50 cent increase in the Transportation User Fee

$500,000 from the Capital Rehabilitation Fund – pushing less critical maintenance projects to the 2022 Fiscal Year

City staff said they had looked into the possibility of dipping into the city’s reserve funding for this relief money, but ultimately decided not to in order to honor the city’s goal of boosting its General Fund reserves from 12% to 14% and to account for future economic uncertainty.

These dollar amounts are significantly less than what music industry groups and service industry groups had expressed hope for at the last council meeting. Good Work Austin, an organization for hospitality and service industry workers asked for the city to allocate $75 million in relief dollars. Many in Austin’s music community had been calling for at least $10 million to be allocated into a music venue preservation fund.

The council, which has initiated many different financial relief programs over the course of this pandemic, asked city staff at that meeting to return in two weeks with any possible funding avenues they could find to help these industries.

Tuesday, the city also listed other areas they could explore to help keep businesses afloat including hosting virtual performances with music venues and arts organizations, coordinating marketing campaigns to promote unique Austin businesses, increasing lease mediation services for local businesses, and creating a guide to help businesses pivot during the pandemic.

Staff also requested that council approve the creation of an Austin Economic Development Corporation at Thursday’s council meeting, this corporation could help with developing these priority city projects.

Patrick Buchta, executive director of advocacy nonprofit Austin Texas Musicians said of this SAVES proposal, “we’re cautiously optimistic.”

“But that proof is in the pudding and we need action, as always,” he added, saying this $5 million specifically for venues could be a start towards achieving the funds needed by places that host live music in town.

“Maybe it will help some of our venues at least cover some of the back rent that’s owed,” Buchta said of this new funding. “Let me be clear its not the fix-all solution we need, so we need to stay engaged with city council to seek other sources of funding to turn the lights back on.”

Austin Mayor Steve Adler acknowledged that even these relief dollar amounts may not be able to save many Austin business operations.

“The scale of the challenge we have in our community is just huge,” Adler said at Tuesday’s council work session. “The need is so great. We have so many businesses in our community who are just suffering. We really need federal help to deal with the scale of this challenge.”

