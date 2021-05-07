Austin pediatricians prepare for potential approval of Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15

AUSTIN (KXAN) — America is waiting to find out if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will give emergency use authorization to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 years old.

Pediatricians here in Austin are preparing for the potential approval. One doctor at Austin Regional Clinic said the vaccine is perfectly safe for most kids.

“What I try to explain to parents is that the technology for the vaccine is very safe because it’s not a live virus or a dead virus or a piece of virus. It’s a protein vaccine — what it means is you’re basically giving your body a blueprint to fight this virus,” explained pediatrician Dr. Jacques Benun.

Last fall, ARC enrolled children ages 12 to 17 in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

In March, Pfizer said children had similar side effects to young adults, including pain, fever, chills and fatigue, typically after the second shot.

Austin Public Health is also encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated once the vaccine is approved.

“We encourage parents of middle schoolers and high schoolers as soon as that is approved, to sign up with vaccinators who are providing Pfizer vaccines, and get their children vaccinated certainly before the beginning of the next school year, but as soon as possible would be even better,” former Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Wednesday.

Several Central Texas school districts are already planning to work with vaccine providers or host popup vaccine clinics to help get students vaccinated for COVID-19.