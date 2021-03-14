Austin pastor hopes to welcome more parishioners to services after drop in attendance during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas churches were not immune to the impact the pandemic had across the faith community.

Pastor Larry Covington, of St. Theresa of Lisieux Catholic Church, says that included his congregation in west Austin. The church closed its doors for months and shifted services online.

“We had to redefine how to communicate and share our ministry. That has meant us putting more focus and energy into media and to various other platforms,” says Father Covington.

Since they reopened to congregants at the end of May, they’ve seen a steady increase in attendance, but he says the challenge has been maintaining health and safety guidelines, including social distancing, sanitizing their seating, reducing singing and changing the way they practice their traditions that are part of their services.

“We have had to be very intentional about how we’re welcoming people back,” says Covington.

Though Gov. Greg Abbott allowed the state to reopen to 100 percent capacity and lifted the state’s mask mandate earlier in the week, the pastor says they are still encouraging people to wear masks.

Now they are looking forward to welcoming more people back to church as they approach Holy Week and Easter.

“The overall feeling is people are very excited about coming home to worship to be back here, in the presence, to see the people they have known for so long and be in fellowship with them again,” says Father Covington.

Since they expect higher attendance, they have decided to expand services to their gym, their sanctuary and their family center to give people a chance to maintain distance and stay as safe as possible while also attending mass. They will still offer their online streaming services.

“I believe that by the end of summer we will be back to standing room only as we have been in the past,” he says.