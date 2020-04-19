Austin Parks and Rec releases series of online programs for residents at home during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin residents continue to shelter in place to limit spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has quickly been realized that maintaining your physical and mental health while in quarantine can be a challenge – which is why the Austin Parks and Recreation Department is offering a variety of online recreation and cultural activities for those sheltering in place.

PARD’s new lineup of digital programs includes enriching virtual exhibits, exercise classes for children and adults, arts and crafts and programs for seniors.

The department says it will actively add new programs while residents continue to shelter at home.

“During this public health emergency, virtual programs and experiences will help Austinites enjoy a physically and mentally healthy life by learning, playing, and connecting online,” said Kimberly McNeeley, Director of PARD.

The collection of online activities can be found at www.austintexas.gov/parkprograms.

A list of Austin PARD closures can be found at www.austintexas.gov/parkclosures.