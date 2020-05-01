Austin mental health groups create pledge to support friends and neighbors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Hi, How Are You Project and American Campus Communities are trying to bring mental health to the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic with a pledge people can sign to support their friends and neighbors.

The groups are asking people to sign their “Because mental health matters, I pledge to ask others Hi How Are You?” pledge to spread awareness for Mental Health Awareness month. So far the pairing has gotten the signatures of Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Sharon Van Etten, Britt Daniel of Spoon, Billy Strings, Wild Child, Fat Tony and Mayor Steve Adler.

“Now more than ever, we want to be a catalyst to amplify the importance of being able to openly communicate about mental health and well-being,” said Tom Gimbel, co-founder of the Hi, How Are You Project.

“Let’s all unite in partnership from coast-to-coast and around the world to take a simple pledge to ask others ‘Hi, How Are You?’ and have the resources to know what to do beyond that conversation starter.”

In addition to signing the pledge, people will have the option to donate to Happy Habits and will receive a limited-edition bandanna for everyday use.

The first 100,000 signatures also will help unlock a $10,000 grant from the American Campus Communities Foundation to continue to create media, events and peer-to-peer training programs in support of mental health.

The pledge actively encourages people to reach out and contact their neighbors during this uncertain time. More information about how to start that conversation is on the Hi, How Are You website.