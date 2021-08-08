Austin medical professionals plead with public as ICU bed availability runs low

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin projected the Austin Region would run out of ICU beds on Sunday.

Though that hasn’t happened, at last check — medical professionals are warning anything could change at a moments notice.

The Austin EMS Association said its putting more patients in the waiting room, and taking longer to put patients in a bed. The association’s president told KXAN staff is spending more time at hospitals, taking away from EMS availability.

Anna Vu-Wallace, an Internal Medicine Physician, said it’s gotten so bad — some ER patients are having to be treated in the waiting room.

“I cannot even explain to another person that’s not in the hospital with us, what it is like to call family of our COVID patients, and to listen to their cries,” said Vu-Wallace.

Vu-Wallace is pleading with the public to wear masks, and with Gov. Greg Abbott to allow another state-wide mask mandate.

