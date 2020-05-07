Austin living center with COVID-19 cluster is hiring 200 people

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin State Supported Living Center is looking to fill 200 open positions through a virtual job fair Thursday, but it’s also dealing with a cluster of COVID-19 infections.

The center is hiring for a variety of jobs — nurses, therapists, social workers, direct care staff, food staff, custodians and other jobs — at 10 a.m. using Facebook Live to give potential applicants a chance to see what’s available there.

Recruiters will be available to answer questions about the application process, employee benefits, what it’s like to work there, and safety precautions.

Since the center is dealing with a cluster of COVID-19 infections, like many other long-term care facilities in Austin, KXAN asked the Texas Health and Human Services Commission what its doing to keep current staff and residents safe, and what it’s telling potential new hires.

“Our commitment to residents and staff is to provide the best care possible and the safest possible working environment, at all times under any circumstances,” said Ty Bishop, HHS assistant press officer.

HHS has not said how many people have gotten infected at the facility, citing privacy concerns, but Bishop says they are taking every precaution.

“All staff on our campuses wear masks, appropriate personal protective equipment and are following CDC guidelines to protect their safety and prevent spread. Additionally, we’re training newly hired employees on infection control procedures, social distancing measures and the proper use of PPE.”

Bishop said they are also screen and check temperatures of staff, as well as essential visitors, before they enter. Anyone with a fever or unexplained signs of respiratory illness won’t be let in the building.

The Austin State Supported Living Center is one of 13 facilities statewide that provides direct care and services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They serve people who are medically fragile or have behavioral problems.