Austin launches targeted COVID-19 testing strategy for at-risk populations

First Austin-Travis County testing site pops up. (PHOTO: City of Austin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is launching a targeted testing strategy on potentially vulnerable populations in Austin-Travis County.

The two key vulnerable groups identified by APH are residents of nursing homes and communities of color. APH has also created a testing group to oversee all Austin-Travis County testing efforts.

APH numbers show that 30% of nursing home residents who contract COVID-19 end up in the hospital – compared with 15% of COVID-19 patients among the general population. The fatality rate for nursing home residents is 22% — compared with 1.7% for the general population.

APH data on COVID-19 hospitalizations in Austin-Travis County (APH)

According to APH, with nursing home cases removed, the preliminary data shows the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in March-April 2020 was 12% for White Non-Hispanic individuals, 17% for LatinX individuals, and 18% for African American individuals.

The COVID-19 fatality rate was 1.9% for White Non-Hispanic individuals, 1.6% for LatinX individuals, and 5.4% for African-American individuals.

Out of all the new hospitalizations in Austin-Travis County related to COVID-19, 70% are for Hispanic Individuals, which is more than double the percentage of Hispanics in the Austin-Travis County population. Dr. Mark Escott with APD calls this continued trend “a substantial concern.”

On Saturday, June 13, the City is planning a forum to discuss possible way to improve COVID-19 outcomes in the area’s most vulnerable populations. More information on the conversation will be available in the coming days.

