LIVE: Austin Justice Coalition will host virtual COVID-19 town hall with Austin-Travis County leaders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Justice Coalition plans to ask top leaders Wednesday afternoon how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting different systems, services and operations within the Austin-Travis County area.

The racial justice advocacy group will hold a virtual town hall at 3:30 p.m. with six guests. They include the following officials:

Austin Mayor Steve Adler

Austin City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley

Austin Assistant City Manager Chris Shorter

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez

According to its website, the Austin Justice Coalition works to educate and build community power for people of color living in Austin.

The group’s town hall will be streamed in this story as well as on the KXAN News Facebook page starting at 3:30 p.m.