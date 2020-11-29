Austin ISD offering COVID-19 rapid testing for on-campus students, staff starting Dec. 2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beginning Dec. 2, Austin ISD will offer three days of district-wide, drive-through rapid COVID-19 testing for all on-campus students and staff.

Testing will be offered at Burger Stadium, Dobie Middle School, Mendez Middle School, Navarro Early College High School, Northeast Early College High School and Travis Early College High School.

Service dates and times for all locations will be from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 2; and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4.

Items that will be needed at the time of testing are:

completed child/student or adult/staff consent form

student/employee ID

driver’s license or state ID

mask

parent/guardian presence if recipient is under 18 (A student under 18 years of age may come unaccompanied to the testing site if parent/guardian has fully completed consent form. Any missing information on the consent form may lead to the student being turned away)

Austin Public Health will also be present at Burger Stadium and Northeast Early College High School to administer a limited amount of COVID-19 tests to household members for families that register by 5 p.m. Nov. 30.

For registration in English, click here. For Spanish, click here. For further information or questions, email health@austinisd.org.

Austin ISD classes will be entirely remote through Dec. 4, a decision the district made based on Austin Public Health’s decision to move to Stage 4 risk-based guidelines. Some Austin ISD campuses have had to close temporarily due to spikes in cases.