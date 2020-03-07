Austin ISD cancels all international school trips in March due to coronavirus outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD has canceled all international school trips scheduled to take place in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to parents and students, Superintendent Paul Cruz said the school district “will continue to assess the impacts on domestic travel on a frequent basis.”

“Out of an abundance of caution and to be in alignment with other governmental partners, Austin ISD has canceled all district-sponsored international school trips through March 31 because of the increased risk of exposure to the Coronavirus,” Cruz wrote.

During Spring Break, students and their families should also avoid traveling to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea, the letter says.

The letter also details other steps the school district is taking to address the outbreak.

Students should not go to class if they have or recently had a fever of 100.4F or higher, according to the letter. In that case, they should see a physician before going back to school.