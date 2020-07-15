Austin husband-wife duo create virtual summer camp to engage kids and help parents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s summer, and some parents may be asking, “What are we going to do with the kids?” An Austin married couple believes they have the answer.

Kelly and Jefe Greenheart spent the last few months developing Camp Circus Picnic, a virtual summer camp designed to get kids off screens and outdoors this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

But at the beginning of March, their calendar looked a bit different.

“Our year was just set. We had so many productions on the books, and then one-by-one, starting with SXSW, everything got canceled,” Jefe said. “We were getting more and more concerned. This is not just our livelihood, it’s our passion.”

Out of their new reality, the Greenhearts pivoted and instead focused on how to use their talents and passions to serve others.

“With everything that’s been canceled this summer, we decided to help families feeling stir-crazy and trapped at home find the magic of camp right where they are,” Jefe said. “We want to transform cabin fever into family fun. Turn screen time into playtime… With many of us still being in some form of quarantine, we need that now more than ever.”

About the program

(KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Each week, the Greenhearts will offer adventures that teach new skills, develop social and emotional learning, and help kids feel connected. As parents themselves, Jefe and Kelly want to instill a love of nature and adventure in kids.

“We want this virtual camp to be a springboard to adventure, so we want to be able to utilize technology as a way to get kids off-screen and into experiencing their imaginations and creating, to not just be passive viewers, but to be active participants,” Kelly said.

The four-week program is self-paced, so anyone, anywhere can connect with the lessons and not feel stressed about missing instructions. The content is pre-recorded and delivered throughout the week. The format is 15-30 minute videos that kids can watch, learn, and get inspired accompanied by three-minute “spark” videos and printouts designed to help busy parents tag in and help guide when needed. Kids can earn virtual patches for completing activities on their own time. Also, the Greenhearts will host a one-hour “campfire chat” each week to share participants’ submissions and highlight individual achievements.

Overall, they have one goal in mind:

“We hope that we can be a catalyst for more love, more connection, and this sort of emotional intelligence that will help us all ride through this crazy time,” Jefe said.

“It’s super important for us right now to acknowledge what we might be experiencing as individuals and as a community. Like there’s a lot of stress and a lot of frustration, and like giving kids a way to learn how to identify those feelings is super crucial and this is a fun and playful and creative way to do that,” Kelly said.

An effect that’s rubbed off on them.

“That’s the thing about this whole project, is it’s kind of giving ourselves permission to be our playful selves. Like, we’ve been reflecting on the fact that over the past few weeks we’ve been laughing more together as a couple than we have in the past few years. Just like deep belly laughs cause of how silly and ridiculous making these episodes has been,” Kelly said.

So far more than 100 have enrolled. The camp is designed for kids around the ages of kindergarten through fifth grade. If you’re interested, you have until Friday, July 17 at midnight. The program is “pay-what-you-wish” to increase access to all families.

​”Parents need support, and kids need safe ways to continue to play and develop. And those gifts should be accessible to everyone, so each family decides what they can pay. We just want to bring light into homes,” the Greenhearts said.

The camp officially begins next Monday, July 20. You can visit the Camp Circus Picnic website to learn more.