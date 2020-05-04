Austin Humane Society gives back to pet owners on #GivingTuesdayNow with first-ever ‘Pet Food Pantry’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new drive-thru pantry is open for Austinites and the main course is pet food.

The Austin Humane Society (AHS) is opening its first-ever “Pet Food Pantry” at its headquarters of West Anderson Lane in north Austin.

AHS Shelter Manager, Sarah Hammel said the COVID-19 crisis had made times tough for pet owners.

“We know that there are families out there that are struggling to put food on the table, and with that comes people who are probably also struggling to provide food for their pets,” Hammel said.

So the adoption center wants to give back with pallets and boxes of stacked dog and cat food — all made possible by a “generous” donation from the Turner Family as well as AHS’s partnership with the H-E-B Pet Food Division.

“We were able to get a very large amount,” Hammel said. “We have enough food hopefully to serve about 800 pets, is our goal.” The food is absolutely free of charge.

The need to feed is reciprocal.

“We just want to do our part to help the city of Austin,” Hammel said. “Austin has always stepped up to support the Austin Humane society in our times of need. We want to do our part to give back to the community in their time of need as well.”

The ultimate goal is to keep pets at home with their people.

Those interested to participate can visit their website to register and see which time slots are available or call the events line at 512-685-0118. Signing up in advance will reserve food for you. Vouchers and coupons will be available if they do run out of food. The event runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Registered participants will come to the shelter during their selected hour and AHS will offer a no-contact, pet food delivery. The center notes that if you miss this opportunity you can register for its waitlist. They hope to provide additional pet food pantry events in the coming weeks. You can also email any questions to events@austinhumanesociety.org.

‘Unleash hope’ on #GivingTuesdayNow

The “Pet Food Pantry” is planned for Tuesday, May 5 which happens to also be #GivingTuesdayNow — a global giving event. AHS joined the national day of generosity with thousands of other charities. AmplifyATX calls it “an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19,” per their website where you can find many other local charities listed.

AHS canceled multiple future events due to COVID-19 and is asking for donations to help them make up some of the lost revenue to carry on with their care.

“The Austin Humane Society is in need now more than ever in terms of financial donations,” Hammel said. “It helps us sustain all of the programs. You know, we’re still here taking dogs and cats, we’re doing adoptions, we’re doing medical cases, and we need that financial support to be able to continue those programs.”

And no donation is too small.

“Any donation amount you can give is also always appreciated,” Hammel said. “Just $20 provides a night of care for a dog or cat in our shelter, and $50 will provide a full medical work-up including vaccines and microchips for those animals.”

If you would like to donate to AHS for #GivingTuesdayNow, visit its “I Live Here, I Give Here” webpage. An anonymous donor gifted a matching opportunity, Hammel said. All donations will be matched up to $10,000.