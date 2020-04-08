Austin hotels among 15,000 to sign up to support healthcare workers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of hotels in Austin have signed up for a nationwide initiative to provide temporary accommodation for emergency and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) said that 87 hotels in Austin are among 15,000 in the US to sign up for Hospitality for Hope.

The City of Austin previously said that the Crowne Plaza off I-35 was being used to house people needing to self-quarantine.

AHLA said that some hotels in the program could be used as emergency hospitals, if needed.

“It has been so impressive to see hotel after hotel join this important initiative as a way of giving back to the communities in which they operate,” said Chip Rogers, AHLA president and CEO.

“We are proud to work to facilitate partnerships with federal, state and local governments to support the health community during this critical time.”

Hotels interested in supporting the program can click here for more information.