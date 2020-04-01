Austin hotel occupancy down to 21% during COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s hotel occupancy rate is now just 21%, according to March 22 through March 28 data from hotel analyst company STR.

It’s a steep decline considering Austin’s rate was 71.3% during the first week of March.

Moreover, the latest data shows that revenue per available hotel room in Austin is down 88% to $16.55.

“Year-over-year declines of this magnitude will unfortunately be the ‘new normal’ until the number of new COVID-19 cases slows significantly,” Jan Freitag, STR’s senior VP of lodging insights, said in a prepared statement.

“Occupancy continues to fall to unprecedented lows, with more than 75% of rooms empty around the nation last week.”