Austin hits Stage 4 of COVID-19 precautions after increased hospitalization average

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The seven-day moving average for hospitalizations in Austin is currently just over 20, according to Sunday COVID-19 numbers, which means the area has hit Stage 4 on Austin Public Health’s risk-based guidelines.

The seven-day moving average for hospitalizations in Austin is now at 20.6.

At Stage 4, Austin-Travis County recommends lower risk individuals should avoid social gatherings with more than 10 people, non-essential travel and shopping and dining for non-essential purposes. High-risk individuals should follow those same guidelines, but limit social gatherings to no more than two people.

On Thursday, APH Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Austin was hitting a warning zone with COVID-19 numbers trending upward.

Dr. Escott said while testing in the area has increased, which may show more positive cases, the numbers that help put in context the level of concern are the percent of people positive and the number of people hospitalized.

In the press conference, Austin Mayor Steve Adler expressed concern for local hospital capacity if the city reached Stage 4 of hospitalizations.

Adler also said he expected the city will re-issue its Stay-Home Work Safe orders that are set to expire to June 15 and that current guidelines will continue.

Travis County reported 84 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 4,545. The number of recoveries jumped to 3,456 for the county.