LIVE: Austin hits hospital threshold for Stage 4 guidelines; leaders give COVID-19 update

Austin hits hospital threshold for Stage 4 guidelines; leaders give COVID-19 update

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County health leaders will give a COVID-19 media briefing at 10 a.m. Friday as the area finally dropped into the hospital admission threshold for Stage 4 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

Austin-Travis County leaders use several metrics in their key indicators for staging dashboard, including community transmission rate, positivity rate and the 7-day moving average of hospital admissions.

That 7-day moving average of hospital admissions dropped to 45 Thursday, the threshold for Stage 4 is 50.

Those numbers have plummeted since the later part of January when the 7-day moving average of hospital admissions was at more than twice what it is now. On Jan. 19, the 7-day moving average of admissions was 128.9. 

The media briefing Friday will include leaders from Austin Public Health and the Austin-Travis County health authority.

