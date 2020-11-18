Austin High School will reopen for in-person learning Thursday, after coronavirus closure

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District announced Austin High School would reopen for in-person learning on Thursday, after being closed for three days due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

The announcement was made on Wednesday afternoon, in a letter from the Austin High School Principal Amy Taylor and Director of Health Services Alexandra Copeland.

District officials said they tested almost 300 students and staff for COVID-19. As of Wednesday afternoon, four tests have come back positive.

According to the letter, the district performed contact tracing and concluded there was “no evidence of transmission from on-campus activities,” resulting in the decision to reopen the campus. They noted the campus had been “thoroughly cleaned and sanitized” during the closure.