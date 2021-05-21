Austin health officials to give COVID-19 update following Stage 2 risk level downgrade

This graphic from APH shows when people should wear masks in relation to the current risk stage the area is in. (APH graphic)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County health officials are holding their first media availability at 10 a.m. Friday after Tuesday’s decision to downgrade the COVID-19 risk levels to Stage 2.

The Stage 2 announcement came during a joint session between the Austin City Council and Travis County Commissioners Court, and Austin’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Escott said the community has made “great strides,” in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, wearing masks and social distancing.

Escott said locally, new admissions to hospitals due to COVID-19 are “even lower than we thought,” and other key indicators used in determining risk-level stages are “moving in the right direction.”

Austin Public Health said Monday it, along with Travis County, surpassed 400,000 vaccine doses administered, and described that as a “substantial milestone.” Another goal APH reached during the week was getting at least 50% of eligible Travis County residents at least partially vaccinated.

Escott, APH Interim Director Adrienne Sturrup, APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette and APH Chief Administrative Officer Cassandra Deleon will give updates and answer questions from reporters via videoconference. We will stream it in this story and on Facebook.