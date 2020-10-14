Austin health officials give update on local COVID-19 trends at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe has yet to make a decision on whether he’ll allow bars to reopen Wednesday, and Austin-Travis County health officials will likely discuss the impending decision with reporters during their weekly COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

Dr. Mark Escott, the interim health authority for Austin Public Health, didn’t discuss bars during Tuesday’s Travis County Commissioners Court, but rather focused on the numbers associated with the COVID-19 pandemic locally.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, the 7-day moving average of hospitalizations has remained around 14 since Oct. 9, and the positivity rate has moved up from 3.8% to 4%.

Dr. Escott said he expects cases and hospitalizations to escalate with more students going back to school and businesses reopening, and he’s also concerned that the use of ICU beds and ventilators has slightly increased.

He also discussed the prospects of having a widely-available vaccine for COVID-19, and said he doesn’t expect that until next spring at the earliest.

“We have been asked to prepare for an initial allocation of vaccine somewhere in the November to December timeframe,” he said, “but only enough to perhaps offer immunizations to first responders and health care workers. It’s going to be a much longer timeframe if we can stay on track with the vaccine approval process.

“The earliest we could expect to have vaccine widely available is going to be in the spring and well into the summer.”

