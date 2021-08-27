Austin health leaders give COVID-19 updates as local hospitals continue to struggle with ICU capacity

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin health leaders are scheduled to take questions from reporters in their revived weekly media video conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County health authority, and Interim Austin Public Health Director Adrienne Sturrup will take questions about COVID-19 and the area’s ongoing response.

According to Austin-Travis County COVID-19 dashboard data, there were 71 new hospital admissions Thursday, bringing the 7-day rolling average down slightly to 78. The rolling average has bounced around the past few days, staying between 76-84 since its most recent peak of 84 on Aug. 11.

There were 600 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. Friday’s data will be input in the dashboard by late afternoon.

Two Austin police officers have died of COVID-19 in the past two days, the department announced. Senior Sgt. Steve Urias died Thursday and Senior Officer Randy Boyd died on Wednesday after battling the virus.

We will stream the news conference in this story and on Facebook.