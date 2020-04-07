Austin hopes to allow people to sign up for COVID-19 testing without physician referral

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said he is “hopeful this week to move to a public-driven sign up” for COVID-19 testing. His comments were shared at Tuesday’s meeting for Austin City Council’s work session.

Currently, people need to be referred by a doctor to get tested, Austin Public Health explained. The existing system works so that physicians fill out a form for their patients who then get contacted by APH for testing.

But APH explained in an email, “hopefully, in the near future, we can open this survey up to everyone in the community, no referrals needed.”

“We will still need to prioritize testing as we still need more PPE and testing kits but at least people can be queued in the system and contacted if/when supplies are available,” APH continued in the email.

APH believes this change will give the department an understanding of the demand for tests and highlight who needs the tests versus simply wanting them.

“We can, therefore, increase capacity by being more efficient with the tests we have available,” APH said.

Dr. Escott said of the COVID-19 tests administered in Austin-Travis County, 8-10% are coming back with positive results. He said APH is hoping to provide additional data related to local COVID-19 testing by the end of the week.

The region still has limited testing capacity, Dr. Escott said, and there isn’t enough testing available for asymptomatic people unless they are among a potential cluster of cases.

Jen Samp, a spokesperson with Austin Public Health, shared the following statement with KXAN: